Drought conditions worsen in Stark County

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT
DICKINSON, N.D.  - We’ve been talking about drought conditions across much of the state for months now. 

The alfalfa field at the NDSU Research Extension Center in Dickinson should be eight to 10 inches tall by now.

Stark-Billings extension agent Kurt Froelich says in a normal year, they’d be starting to scout for insects in the third-year alfalfa. Instead, he’s wondering if it will even grow enough for a hay crop.

He says what they really need in this part of the state is rain.

“Our normal precipitation is 13-15 inches a year,” Froelich explained. “We’re at an inch so far for this growing season. If we could get 14 days of an inch a day, then we could possibly get caught up.”

Froelich says they did receive about an inch of rain last weekend, and there is some moisture in the ground, but he says without more rain, that will dry up quickly.

