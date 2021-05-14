Advertisement

Clearing invasive species from Minot’s Oak Park

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minoters may have noticed that Oak Park looks a bit different.

The Park District along with Audubon Dakota have been working on clearing out an invasive shrub called Buck Thorn around Camp Owetti. The shrub kills natural plants.

With the clearing, the Park District said the natural plants and birds will be able to come back.

“They will now over the next two or three years control if it starts to re-grow again. They will also then re-plant some of the native species that have been choked out so it will go back to what it would normally look like,” said Ron Merritt, Minot Park Director.

A lot of the clearing also removed dead branches and brush, which will help with the fire hazard.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Fire Department responds to Saturday morning house fire
Berthold Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a catalytic converter theft...
Berthold Police investigating catalytic converter theft
Melissa Poitra
Turtle Mountain woman’s remains identified in North Carolina, death investigated as homicide
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Trial continued for two accused of murder
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns

Latest News

Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Lemonade Day
Lemonade Day kick-off event held at Dakota Zoo
UTTC International Powwow is back this year
Drug Tip Information Hotline
MHA drug tip line offers safe way to report
Harris Olfason
Nothing stopping Harris