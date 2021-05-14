Clearing invasive species from Minot’s Oak Park

MINOT, N.D. – Minoters may have noticed that Oak Park looks a bit different.

The Park District along with Audubon Dakota have been working on clearing out an invasive shrub called Buck Thorn around Camp Owetti. The shrub kills natural plants.

With the clearing, the Park District said the natural plants and birds will be able to come back.

“They will now over the next two or three years control if it starts to re-grow again. They will also then re-plant some of the native species that have been choked out so it will go back to what it would normally look like,” said Ron Merritt, Minot Park Director.

A lot of the clearing also removed dead branches and brush, which will help with the fire hazard.

