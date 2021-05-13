Advertisement

Man accused of disseminating child porn going to trial

Erik Helberg
Erik Helberg(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man accused of distributing 11 videos of child pornography will appear before a jury in August.

Thirty-three-year-old Erik Helberg is charged with 22 various counts of distributing child porn videos.

A jury trial is set for Aug. 4.

Helberg is charged with 11 counts of dissemination of obscene material and 11 counts of possession of certain material.

