Advertisement

Pro’s Pointer #2

By Lee Timmerman
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - History is the study of change and development over, time and that’s kind of what we’re doing with Pro’s Pointers this year.

We are looking back at some of Johnnie Candle’s fishing tips through the years and updating them for his 25th-season on Your News Leader.

We’re heading back to year number two and fishing line is part of today’s history lesson.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame:

“Fishing line’s lately have gotten pretty complicated and there is a lot of choices so I’m going to run through what I do and maybe it will help you decide what type of line and why size of line you want to use this summer.

Since that tip first aired 24 years ago, my views on fishing line have flipped 180 degrees and here’s why monofilament was so complicated back then. When I was fishing bottom bouncers, I was trying to find a durable line.

If I was trolling crankbaits, I wanted a line with no stretch and if I was using a spinning reel casting or line bait rigging, I was looking for something soft, supple and manageable. Today it’s easy.

Ten Pound Superline, Ten Pound Superline and Ten Pound Superline. If I need to gain one of those attributes that I used to get with monofilament line, I’ll just simply add a leader.

Now I’m not saying fishing line still can’t be complicated just walk into your favorite tackle shop and you’ll find a wall covered with fishing line there is a lot of choices but for me in the last few decades it has gotten really simple.

I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next Week, we look back to 1999 and Johnnie will dive a little deeper into the topic of superline.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Brandon Thomsen passed away in June of 2019 from asthma complications in his sophomore year.
Bismarck parent hurt by boards decision on saving a seat for her deceased son at graduation
Heather Faris says a late night in January is one that will haunt her family forever
Caught on camera: Mandan mom holds suspect at gunpoint
Chad Isaak (file photo)
UPDATE: Judge denies withdrawal, Isaak murder trial postponed
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance

Latest News

Megan Zander
Coach Neumann on Megan Zander
BSC Mystics Baseball
Mystics win Mon-Dak Baseball
NAIA Softball National Qualifer
DSU Softball NAIA National Tourney Bound
Lainey Sandberg
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Lainey Sandberg