Pro’s Pointer #2

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - History is the study of change and development over, time and that’s kind of what we’re doing with Pro’s Pointers this year.

We are looking back at some of Johnnie Candle’s fishing tips through the years and updating them for his 25th-season on Your News Leader.

We’re heading back to year number two and fishing line is part of today’s history lesson.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame:

“Fishing line’s lately have gotten pretty complicated and there is a lot of choices so I’m going to run through what I do and maybe it will help you decide what type of line and why size of line you want to use this summer.

Since that tip first aired 24 years ago, my views on fishing line have flipped 180 degrees and here’s why monofilament was so complicated back then. When I was fishing bottom bouncers, I was trying to find a durable line.

If I was trolling crankbaits, I wanted a line with no stretch and if I was using a spinning reel casting or line bait rigging, I was looking for something soft, supple and manageable. Today it’s easy.

Ten Pound Superline, Ten Pound Superline and Ten Pound Superline. If I need to gain one of those attributes that I used to get with monofilament line, I’ll just simply add a leader.

Now I’m not saying fishing line still can’t be complicated just walk into your favorite tackle shop and you’ll find a wall covered with fishing line there is a lot of choices but for me in the last few decades it has gotten really simple.

I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

Next Week, we look back to 1999 and Johnnie will dive a little deeper into the topic of superline.

