FBI investigating ‘suspicious’ death on Turtle Mountain Reservation

BELCOURT, N.D. – The FBI is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Jarvis on the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indian Reservation earlier this month.

The body of 36-year-old Brandon Baye Gonzales of Williston was recovered from the lake on May 2, according to FBI spokesperson Kevin Smith.

Smith told Your News Leader the circumstances surrounding Gonzales’ death are considered suspicious, but the official cause and manner of his death have not been determined.

Smith said there is no threat to the public.

