Bismarck Fire Department responds to apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment fire at the corner of Portland Drive and the Bismarck Expressway that started just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Fire Chief Brooks Martin says all apartments in the 12-unit complex have been cleared, and the fire department has put out the flames. First responders did remove one individual from the fire.

Their condition has not been released. The cause of the fire has also not yet been determined.

Martin says seven fire engines were sent to the scene. Martin also says there is no a sprinkler system in the building, as it was built before fire codes required them.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.