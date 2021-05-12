Are DAPL and Keystone also susceptible to cyber attacks?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cyber-attacks that shut down the Colonial Pipeline have raised questions about the long-term reliability of other pipelines including The Dakota Access Pipeline.

North Dakota is also receiving interest from eastern states about oil and gas supplies that would need to move by rail to alleviate shortages.

The current a gas shortage on the east coast isn’t expected to extend to North Dakota according to Mineral Resources Department Director Lynn Helms.

“There will be some temporary gasoline price increases even though we should see any shift in supply from North Dakota or any shortage here, it is going to ripple through the entire nationwide gasoline system as all the transportation systems try to adjust,” said Helms.

Helms says the state has gotten calls to refine our crude oil out east and move it with rail cars.

“There may be some shift in crude oil transportation, in fact, we’ve already had a call from some of the east coast refineries, who are trying to ramp up to increase crude by rail moving to the east coast from North Dakota,” said Helms.

Helms says DAPL and the Keystone Pipelines have a similar operation centers to that of the Colonial Pipeline, which leaves them vulnerable to the same type of attack the Colonial Pipeline experienced.

“It might impact Canadian Crude Oil on the keystone pipeline, but if it was to happen to North Dakota access it would shut down a significant portion of North Dakota Production, probably 40 to 50% ,” said Helms.

Helms says North Dakota pipeline companies are taking what they’ve learned from the attack on Colonial to strengthen their infrastructure so they’re not susceptible to attacks.

Helms also says North Dakota should also be prepared to shift crude oil transportation to a different form of transportation like rail facilities.

Helms says they don’t anticipate sending any gas to east coast.

