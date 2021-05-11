Advertisement

XWA April Flight Numbers Impressive as Delta Returns next Month

Delta Plane
Delta Plane(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The number of people flying out of the Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) continues to rise as an additional option arrives in less than a month.

Airport Director Anthony Dudas says flights on their two United flights were more than 91% full last month and is one of the best Aprils they’ve had on record. With Delta airlines set to return to XWA on June 5, Dudas believes more options will continue to improve the airport’s standing.

“It’s really awesome to see Delta resuming service at XWA and providing another alternative for our community and our region to travel to and from Northwestern North Dakota,” said Dudas.

Dudas says the numbers show more and more people are willing to take to the skies, which will help in getting more flights out of the airport.

“People need better air service, and [the numbers] will continue to help us make that argument to our current air carriers to continue to enhance their air service and also hopefully bring in new air service to northwestern North Dakota,” said Dudas.

Delta will currently be bringing in one flight from XWA to Minneapolis daily around 12:30 p.m. Dudas is optimistic that the demand will lead to a second flight returning in the future.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug hinted a potential new carrier coming to XWA in the future at last weeks, “State of the City.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Brandon Thomsen passed away in June of 2019 from asthma complications in his sophomore year.
Bismarck parent hurt by boards decision on saving a seat for her deceased son at graduation
Heather Faris says a late night in January is one that will haunt her family forever
Caught on camera: Mandan mom holds suspect at gunpoint
Chad Isaak (file photo)
UPDATE: Judge denies withdrawal, Isaak murder trial postponed
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance

Latest News

Pro's Pointer #2
Pro's Pointer #2
Mother protects family from suspect
Mother protects family from suspect
'Oh Duck!'
'Oh Duck!'
North Dakota flu numbers remain low as season ends
Are DAPL and Keystone also susceptible to cyber attacks?