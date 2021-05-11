XWA April Flight Numbers Impressive as Delta Returns next Month

WILLISTON, N.D. - The number of people flying out of the Williston Basin International Airport (XWA) continues to rise as an additional option arrives in less than a month.

Airport Director Anthony Dudas says flights on their two United flights were more than 91% full last month and is one of the best Aprils they’ve had on record. With Delta airlines set to return to XWA on June 5, Dudas believes more options will continue to improve the airport’s standing.

“It’s really awesome to see Delta resuming service at XWA and providing another alternative for our community and our region to travel to and from Northwestern North Dakota,” said Dudas.

Dudas says the numbers show more and more people are willing to take to the skies, which will help in getting more flights out of the airport.

“People need better air service, and [the numbers] will continue to help us make that argument to our current air carriers to continue to enhance their air service and also hopefully bring in new air service to northwestern North Dakota,” said Dudas.

Delta will currently be bringing in one flight from XWA to Minneapolis daily around 12:30 p.m. Dudas is optimistic that the demand will lead to a second flight returning in the future.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug hinted a potential new carrier coming to XWA in the future at last weeks, “State of the City.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.