Williston Basin Petroleum Conference kicks off in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference is in Bismarck this week at the Event Center.

More than 200 exhibitors travel from all over North Dakota and the country for the conference hosted by the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

It’s the largest conference and trade show in the nation focused on the Bakken, Three Forks and Williston Basin, and has been in existence for 28 years. Exhibitors say the opportunity to learn in-person from key speakers and colleagues is irreplaceable.

“It’s really exciting. We finally have a live event again. We can see all of our colleagues, meet up again, and see those coming from Texas and all the other states that we used to meet up with quite frequently through these events,” said Catherine Grimsrud with Mineral Tracker, an exhibitor at the conference.

The conference runs until May 13 and ends with keynote speaker, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

