Will you wear a mask seasonally?

MINOT, N.D. – According to the CDC, masks have reduced the spread of the virus by blocking as much as 70% of the respiratory droplets from your mouth and nose.

Masks have been at the center of the coronavirus pandemic, but it raises the question of if people will wear them seasonally to prevent transmission of other virus such as the flu.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made many people think more about their health and how quick illnesses can be transmitted.

“We’re thinking more about different types of being able to transmit different things to people, so I feel that I am much more aware of if I do have a cold, how that’s going to spread to other people,” said Minot resident Alison Keiser.

During the pandemic, common viruses such as the flu have dropped significantly. Many health officials are citing masking as a possible factor.

“The risk for other respiratory viruses can be diminished with mask use. When you look at influenza, there are some studies out there that show that mask use will help reduce the risk of spreading influenza,” said State Disease Control Director Kirby Kruger.

One Minot resident said she will seasonally mask up.

“I am planning to. I’m thinking to myself next fall, when the flu season hits, I am definitely going to be wearing a mask when I’m in and out of stores,” said Mary Larson, a local resident.

But another resident says that’s wishful thinking.

“Will they? Probably not. Cause there’s been so many people saying this mask thing is ridiculous and what not. I think that once the government says you don’t need it, people will stop wearing them,” said Marcus Lyons, a Minot resident.

Masking is most effective when many do so.

“We are not going to discourage any of the other mitigations. You know, the mask wearing if people are comfortable doing that and they want to protect themselves from other respiratory diseases. Certainly, we are not going to discourage that,” said Kruger.

North Dakota lifted their state wide mask mandate in January.

For more information about the effectiveness of masking, the CDC offers a number of studies you can access.

