UPDATE: Judge denies withdrawal, Isaak murder trial postponed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: A Burleigh County judge denied the withdrawal of Vogel Law attorneys from a murder case on Tuesday, but continued the trial for a fourth time.

Vogel Law Firm filed the motion Monday, citing unreasonable financial burden and lack of preparation as reasons for withdrawing as counsel from Chad Isaak’s murder case.

Judge David Reich denied the motion, saying it is “unpersuaded and unsympathetic to these assertions.”

However, Reich granted the continuance of the trial, which is re-scheduled for Aug. 2-20.

“The parties are all on notice: there will be no further continuances in this matter due to issues of counsel.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Less than a week after lead attorney Robert Quick withdrew as counsel for Chad Isaak a team of attorneys from Vogel Law Firm filed Monday to withdraw themselves as counsel too.

A motion filed Monday by Vogel Law Firm states an " unreasonable financial burden on the lawyer” as a reason for withdrawing.

“As secondary counsel for the defendant, Vogel Counsel has no financial resources for trial expenses, including funds for subpoenaing witnesses, retaining experts, room and board for counsel, and other trial expenses.”

Court documents also state Vogel attorneys only played a secondary role in Isaak’s defense and hasn’t had a significant role in trial preparation.

“Former counsel was handling the vast majority of trial preparation, and was not expected to examine and cross-examine the vast majority of trial witnesses.”

The motion has not yet been signed off by a judge. Vogel Law Firm has requested if the motion is denied the trial is continued for 60 days in order for them to prepare.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled.

