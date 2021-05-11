Shoplifting and pursuit incident in Dickinson lands three in jail

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people stole thousands of dollars worth of items from Runnings Farm and Fleet in Dickinson Monday.

Store employees alerted police and a nearby patrol saw the vehicle described driving at a high rate of speed around 2 p.m.

The car ended up near an apartment complex on the east side of Dickinson.

Three people were arrested.

Forty-seven-year-old Shane Joseph Wentz, 56-year-old Neil Adams McGinnis, both from Bismarck, and 36-year-old Elizabeth Lara Ayala-Aguilar of St. Paul, Minn., face multiple drug, theft, fleeing and probation charges.

All three remain in the custody of the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting bond hearings.

