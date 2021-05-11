Advertisement

Shoplifting and pursuit incident in Dickinson lands three in jail

Shane Joseph Wentz, Neil Adams McGinnis, Elizabeth Lara Ayala-Aguilar
Shane Joseph Wentz, Neil Adams McGinnis, Elizabeth Lara Ayala-Aguilar(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three people stole thousands of dollars worth of items from Runnings Farm and Fleet in Dickinson Monday.

Store employees alerted police and a nearby patrol saw the vehicle described driving at a high rate of speed around 2 p.m.

The car ended up near an apartment complex on the east side of Dickinson.

Three people were arrested.

Forty-seven-year-old Shane Joseph Wentz, 56-year-old Neil Adams McGinnis, both from Bismarck, and 36-year-old Elizabeth Lara Ayala-Aguilar of St. Paul, Minn., face multiple drug, theft, fleeing and probation charges.

All three remain in the custody of the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting bond hearings.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Brandon Thomsen passed away in June of 2019 from asthma complications in his sophomore year.
Bismarck parent hurt by boards decision on saving a seat for her deceased son at graduation
Heather Faris says a late night in January is one that will haunt her family forever
Caught on camera: Mandan mom holds suspect at gunpoint
Chad Isaak (file photo)
UPDATE: Judge denies withdrawal, Isaak murder trial postponed
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance

Latest News

Pro's Pointer #2
Pro's Pointer #2
Mother protects family from suspect
Mother protects family from suspect
'Oh Duck!'
'Oh Duck!'
North Dakota flu numbers remain low as season ends
Are DAPL and Keystone also susceptible to cyber attacks?