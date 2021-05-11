Advertisement

National Preservation Month

Published: May. 11, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is about 132 years old, and it’s what we’ve gone through and learned throughout our history that makes us the wonderful state that we are. But, in order to continue that tradition, our history must be preserved and that’s one of the reasons it’s so important to recognize Historic Preservation Month.

Bill Peterson joins us from the State Historical Society of North Dakota to talk about that.

