BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College is the champion of the Mon-Dak Conference baseball tournament.

The second seeded Mystics defeated top seeded Mile Community College 8-6 in Williston on Monday afternoon and they did not lose a game in the tournament.

BSC will now head to the Region XIII Tournament.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.