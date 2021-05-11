Montana authorities identify remains of missing woman after nearly 40 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After nearly 40 years, Montana authorities have identified the remains of a missing woman.

The victim’s name is Janet Lee Lucas, according to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen in Idaho in 1983, but her remains were found in Montana in 1985.

She was named “Christy Crystal Creek” by Missoula officials, because of where her skeletal remains were found.

The sheriff’s office says the confirmation of Lucas’ remains comes months after receiving state funding.

A lab did a forensic genetic investigation, which led officials to Lucas’ relatives.

More tests were then conducted, to confirm her identity.

Officials now say the next step is finding her killer.

They are investigating to see if Wayne Nance, a suspected serial killer from that area, had any link to Lucas.

Nance was nicknamed the “Missoula Mauler,” and is believed to have killed at least six people during the 1970s and 1980s.

The area where Lucas was found is an area where another of his victims was found.

He was killed in 1986, when he attacked a young couple in their home.

He was never tried for murder.

