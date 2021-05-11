Advertisement

Minot’s Capital Improvement Plan passes with one revision

By John Wilson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Repairs to the Anne Street pedestrian bridge in Minot will have to wait even longer.

The Minot City Council has moved to pare down its Capital Improvement Plan by removing the bridge from the overall plan before passing it.

The Anne Street bridge used to provide a safe crossing over the Souris River and railroad into downtown. Without it, pedestrians walk over the Broadway bridge.

“Before you finalize this vote I would ask that you go make that walk, and have the experience of going down Broadway, and the aesthetic of cars traveling past at remarkable rates,” said Josh WOLSKY, Downtown Business Association.

Minot’s Capital Improvement Plan defines what projects city staff are actively working toward in the next five years.

“In no way am I saying ‘tear it down’. With this Capital Improvement Plan I think there are other projects that need our focus more than a bridge that has been out of service for how many years?,” said Tom Ross, Minot Alderman.

The bill for the bridge sits at about $2 million for repairs before it can be reopened. The Council’s move delays that work to the future.

“If we did move forward with that project the city council would have to levy those tax dollars. So they could either be rededicated to something else, or just not levied; period,” said Lance Meyer, city engineer.

The total estimate is almost $340 million for all of the projects in the plan, with $174 million coming from the state and federal levels.

The plan as a whole was passed with the change. It also included Minot’s new fire station 5 scheduled to open in 2022.

