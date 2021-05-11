Advertisement

Minot to host 2022 Democratic-NPL state convention

DEM NPL
DEM NPL(DEM-NPL)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot will host the 2022 Democratic-NPL state convention, Visit Minot announced Tuesday.

The party’s Executive Director Michael Taylor informed Visit Minot Tuesday that the convention will take place March 24-27, 2022, at the Clarion Hotel & Convention Center.

Minot had been selected to host the party’s 2020 convention, though health concerns with the pandemic prompted the party to cancel the in-person event and hold its convention virtually.

Related content:

North Dakota Democratic-NPL elects new chair

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Brandon Thomsen passed away in June of 2019 from asthma complications in his sophomore year.
Bismarck parent hurt by boards decision on saving a seat for her deceased son at graduation
Heather Faris says a late night in January is one that will haunt her family forever
Caught on camera: Mandan mom holds suspect at gunpoint
Chad Isaak (file photo)
UPDATE: Judge denies withdrawal, Isaak murder trial postponed
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance

Latest News

Pro's Pointer #2
Pro's Pointer #2
Mother protects family from suspect
Mother protects family from suspect
'Oh Duck!'
'Oh Duck!'
North Dakota flu numbers remain low as season ends
Are DAPL and Keystone also susceptible to cyber attacks?