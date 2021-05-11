Minot to host 2022 Democratic-NPL state convention
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot will host the 2022 Democratic-NPL state convention, Visit Minot announced Tuesday.
The party’s Executive Director Michael Taylor informed Visit Minot Tuesday that the convention will take place March 24-27, 2022, at the Clarion Hotel & Convention Center.
Minot had been selected to host the party’s 2020 convention, though health concerns with the pandemic prompted the party to cancel the in-person event and hold its convention virtually.
Related content:
North Dakota Democratic-NPL elects new chair
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.