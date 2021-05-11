Advertisement

Local businesses awarded $10,000 from Verizon

Glam Cam Photo Booth
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – Two businesses in North Dakota were given a $10,000 grant from Verizon to help stay alive during the pandemic.

Verizon partnered with the Local Initiative Support Coalition to distribute small business grants throughout the country.

One of the grants was awarded to Joni Tillich, who owns and operates Glam Cam Photo Booth.

With the pandemic shutting down many social events, the photo booth lost a lot business and she was unsure of her future.

However, after applying and receiving the $10,000 grant, Tillich thinks they will be able to make it through.

“It gave us a little bit of hope, as I am sure everyone needs that at this time, with what we are facing. It definitely helped us out a lot in a lot of ways. We didn’t think we would be able to stretch it as far as we did, but thankfully we were able to,” said Tillich.

If you are interested in having the photo booth at your next event, head over to their website. 

