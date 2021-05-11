Advertisement

‘I got caught’ campaign returns to Magic City

(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Kids around Minot will have the chance to earn Ice cream by practicing good safety habits.

The Minot Police Department is partnering up with the American Automobile Association to bring back the “I got Caught” summer safety program.

Officers will be on patrol and issuing “citations” for a small ice cream to kids wearing helmets while biking roller skating or skateboarding this summer.

Last year more than 1,000 citations were issued in Minot and as many as 12,000 are expected to be issued this year state wide.

According to those with the program, more than 90,000 citations have been issued in North Dakota since the “I Got Caught” campaign started in 2013.

