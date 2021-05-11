Farmers planting in a drought

DES LACS, N.D. – Farmers said we needed more moisture before planting season hit.

The season’s here, and we haven’t gotten much.

Farmers like Amanda Kopp are in the middle of planting. She’s already put in wheat and flax, and is now on to soybeans. Tractors are hitting the fields, kicking up dust, and seeding the ground.

The Kopps are seeding deeper than usual to take advantage of what moisture is there.

“We were earlier than normal. We probably could’ve gotten in even earlier than normal if we’d had some more moisture. We were waiting a bit to see if we’d catch a rain or two,” said Kopp, farmer.

If the soybeans have enough moisture to germinate and get started the next stage is to wait for rain at the right time.

“Those August rains, they really bring in the bushels. So just hanging on to get those rains to get them started, and then those August rains. You catch one shower and that can kind of make or break it,” said Austin Langley, Soybean Council chairman.

A quick pit-stop to refill and then back out to the next field. Kopp said they haven’t gotten stuck yet, and the equipment was still running.

“Things have been going pretty good obviously everybody has a few issues here and there but as far as being able to keep going we’ve definitely been able to cover some ground these last couple weeks,” said Kopp.

After this she says she’ll move on to sunflowers. Kopp says farmers will get nervous if they don’t see rain in the next two weeks.

