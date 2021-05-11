Ears are to the ground for North Dakota ranchers, farmers as corn prices soar

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What’s good news for farmers, might be bad news for ranchers. The price of America’s biggest cash crop, corn, has surged to new heights, increasing by nearly 50 percent this year.

A bushel of corn now costs nearly double what it did one year ago.

Experts say poor growing conditions last August kickstarted the increase.

“Supply shortfalls started in the United States last year, along with around the world, followed by increasing demand that came out of China with the phase-one trade deal and lastly the collapsing US dollar, the dollar is declining and creating a currency that makes our grains more exportable,” said Eugene Graner, president of Heartland Investor Service Incorporated.

Corn producers can now sell at high prices for the first time in nearly a decade, although the drought may damper their ability to seize the opportunity.

“So, you ask, ‘who benefits?’ Everybody in North Dakota because of the flipping effect. Farmers flip more money than the oil industry ever would hope to because there are more farmers than oil companies,” added Graner.

But for North Dakota cattle ranchers, the hike has made feeding livestock more expensive during a time of historically low live cattle prices.

“Our cattle prices are low, and corn is high and for the guys that finished cattle in the big feed yards, it’s a big deal. They are losing money big time,” said Alan Heim, owner of Heim Cattle Company.

Cattlemen are concerned livestock will be sold at lighter weights.

But Heim adds that the warm weather means cattle need less high-energy feed, which may help.

As a result of the rising price of corn, economists say consumers may also see a rise in the cost of wheat, beans, meats, ethanol, and other goods.

