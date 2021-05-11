Advertisement

Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs

By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST (AP) — At Dracula’s castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.

A COVID-19 vaccination center has been set up on the periphery of Romania’s Bran Castle, which is purported to be the inspiration behind Dracula’s home in Bram Stoker’s 19th-century gothic novel “Dracula.”

Every weekend through May “vaccination marathons” will be held just outside the storied 14th-century hilltop castle, where no appointment is needed, in an attempt to encourage people to protect themselves against COVID-19.

“We wanted to show people a different way to get the (vaccine) needle,” Alexandru Priscu, the marketing manager at Bran Castle, told The Associated Press.

Those brave enough to get a Pfizer vaccine shot receive a “vaccination diploma,” which is aptly illustrated with a fanged medical worker brandishing a syringe.

“Besides the diploma, people benefit with free entry to the (castle’s) torture rooms, which have 52 medieval torture instruments,” Priscu noted.

Since the light-hearted campaign was launched over the weekend — when nearly 400 people were vaccinated — Priscu said he has received scores of requests from foreigners wishing to get vaccinated in the spooky setting. Bad news for them: only residents of Romania can officially receive a jab.

The campaign runs alongside a series of government initiatives as it pushes to speed up the inoculation campaign for the European Union nation of more than 19 million people. The government is hoping to vaccinate 5 million people by June 1 to herald in a “return to normality.”

On Saturday, all vaccination centers in the country became appointment-free after 2 p.m., and round-the-clock “vaccination marathon” events have been launched in several cities throughout Romania.

Since the pandemic started, Romania has recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 infections and 29,034 people have died.

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Brandon Thomsen passed away in June of 2019 from asthma complications in his sophomore year.
Bismarck parent hurt by boards decision on saving a seat for her deceased son at graduation
Heather Faris says a late night in January is one that will haunt her family forever
Caught on camera: Mandan mom holds suspect at gunpoint
Chad Isaak (file photo)
UPDATE: Judge denies withdrawal, Isaak murder trial postponed
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance

Latest News

The fighting between Israel and Hamas was the most intense since a 50-day war in the summer of...
Israel and Gaza exchange airstrikes as tensions escalate
Geri Brotherton and her husband, Bill Brotherton, have been foster parents for nearly 50 years,...
Couple cares for more than 200 kids in nearly 50 years as foster parents
The Missouri couple has opened their arms and hearts to more than 200 children in need.
Foster parents of nearly 50 years: 'Every child needs someone to love them'
Cheney has faced calls for her ouster from her leadership job after her repeated public...
Rep. Cheney: 'The election is over'
A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas escalate heavy fighting with no end in sight