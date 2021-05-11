‘Cookout with the Crew’ event honors medical transport professionals

MINOT, N.D. – Staff at Trinity Health are inviting the public to join with them in honoring medical transport professionals for more than 20 years of service at their “Cookout with the Crew” picnic event.

The event will be on Tues., May 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Town and Country Center parking lot at 1015 South Broadway

Guests will be able to meet members of the NorthStar Criticair and Community Ambulance crews and enjoy free, picnic-style foods.

