Advertisement

‘Cookout with the Crew’ event honors medical transport professionals

'Cookout with the Crew'
'Cookout with the Crew'(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Staff at Trinity Health are inviting the public to join with them in honoring medical transport professionals for more than 20 years of service at their “Cookout with the Crew” picnic event. 

The event will be on Tues., May 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Town and Country Center parking lot at 1015 South Broadway

Guests will be able to meet members of the NorthStar Criticair and Community Ambulance crews and enjoy free, picnic-style foods.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Brandon Thomsen passed away in June of 2019 from asthma complications in his sophomore year.
Bismarck parent hurt by boards decision on saving a seat for her deceased son at graduation
Heather Faris says a late night in January is one that will haunt her family forever
Caught on camera: Mandan mom holds suspect at gunpoint
Chad Isaak (file photo)
UPDATE: Judge denies withdrawal, Isaak murder trial postponed
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance

Latest News

Pro's Pointer #2
Pro's Pointer #2
Mother protects family from suspect
Mother protects family from suspect
'Oh Duck!'
'Oh Duck!'
North Dakota flu numbers remain low as season ends
Are DAPL and Keystone also susceptible to cyber attacks?