Coach Neumann on Megan Zander

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A little over two weeks ago, Mandan’s Megan Zander made the decision to transfer from the University of North Dakota to the University of Mary.

Basketball fans in our area know Megan very well. She won the Miss Basketball Award in 2019 before starting her college career.

Marauders Head Coach Rick Neumann said it did not take very long to contact Zander once she put her name in the NCAA transfer portal.

“Megan is a talented young lady who we recruited the heck out of coming out of high school and whished her the best when she went to North Dakota, but we always wanted to keep an eye open in case something like this happened. When she finally said yes Lee and we were able to get pen to paper the next day I closed that portal for the rest of the summer. I called some recruits in other classes and said thanks for your interest in U-Mary but we’re full and just kind of took a break and went to the golf course,” said U-Mary Head Coach Rick Neumann.

Zander was first-team all-state three times for the Braves in High School.

Her skill set extends to both ends of the floor and Neumann says Megan’s versatility is what excites him the most.

“She played the point guard her entire sophomore year in college and to me that was something we didn’t see happening coming out of high school, so it gives us the freedom to play her all over the place,” said Neumann. “She has great positional size, and you know Lee she’s a proven scorer. She averaged ten points and six rebounds per game in the Summit League which as we know is one of the best leagues in the country so I think we’re really excited about the dynamic play that she can bring to our roster especially after graduating such an iconic player like Lauren Rotunda. Megan also brings that recognizable North Dakota name to our program.”

Zander started 18 of 21 games for the Fighting Hawks this past season and she played in all 30 games as a freshman.

