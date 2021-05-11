Advertisement

Bond set at $25,000 for man accused of planting suspicious object

Rhyan Gessner
Rhyan Gessner(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused planting a suspicious object outside of a downtown business has been charged with terrorizing and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Police say 20-year-old Rhyan Gessner left a black bag on the sidewalk outside of a Mandan business on Friday and told store employees they had 45-seconds to leave the scene.

The Bismarck bomb squad responded and the bag was determined to contain various electrical power cords and trash.

Multiple business were evacuated and roads were closed for approximately four hours.

Mandan Police believe mental health issues played a role in the incident.

