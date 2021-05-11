Bismarck mom’s tongue in cheek book a tribute to moms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Few of us can say we’ve inspired someone to write a book.

But, Kelly Fry says her 3-year-old daughter was the inspiration behind her new book, “Oh Duck!”

Fry knows the pages of this book by heart. She and her daughter, Sam, have read it a few times.

“She’s lucky she’s cute,” said Fry with a laugh.

Fry is also the author. The idea came from a meme she saw on social media.

“There’s a picture of a duck and it says, ‘Dear autocorrect, you know I never mean duck.’ And I thought, ‘What if I did mean duck?’ It kind of developed from there,” Fry explained.

The book tells the story of a mom and her little duck.

“There’s always that mom guilt going back and forth, and so I wanted to play on that, too. It’s a lot more than just a book that’s supposed to mean a different word,” said Fry.

Fry’s 14-year-old son Mason illustrated the book.

“He obviously did way more work than I did. I mean, just for a 14-year-old to get the baseboard in there to get the bags under my eyes,” she said.

Fry has embraced the bags, and as she gives into her little duck and reads this book yet another time, she knows Mama was one lucky duck.

You can purchase Kelly's book on Amazon.

