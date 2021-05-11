Advertisement

A Doll’s House, Part II

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the most famous plays of all time is taking back the spotlight at Dakota stage this week with a sequel. Henrik Iben’s “A Doll House” has been performed around the world since 1879.

Now, you can see where that story left off; “A Doll’s House, Part II” is about to open at Dakota Stage in Bismarck. Director Amanda Perry is joining us to tell us more.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 Vaccine
Nearly 300 North Dakotans catch COVID after getting vaccine
Brandon Thomsen passed away in June of 2019 from asthma complications in his sophomore year.
Bismarck parent hurt by boards decision on saving a seat for her deceased son at graduation
Heather Faris says a late night in January is one that will haunt her family forever
Caught on camera: Mandan mom holds suspect at gunpoint
Chad Isaak (file photo)
UPDATE: Judge denies withdrawal, Isaak murder trial postponed
Burgum separating ND from federal COVID unemployment assistance

Latest News

Pro's Pointer #2
Pro's Pointer #2
Mother protects family from suspect
Mother protects family from suspect
'Oh Duck!'
'Oh Duck!'
North Dakota flu numbers remain low as season ends
Are DAPL and Keystone also susceptible to cyber attacks?