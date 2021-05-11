Advertisement

2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog complaint in Eden, Texas, on Monday night.(Source: KTXS/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
EDEN, Texas (AP) — A man shot two West Texas sheriff’s deputies dead and critically wounded a city employee answering a dog complaint, authorities said Tuesday.

Sgt. Justin Baker of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the suspect was taken into custody after Monday night’s attack in Eden, a town of about 1,300 people roughly 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, has been booked into Tom Green County Jail in nearby San Angelo with a bond set at $4 million and charged with capital murder of a peace officer. No attorney for Nicholas was listed in jail records.

The two Concho County sheriff’s deputies and a city employee arrived at the home shortly after 8:40 p.m., Baker said. While making contact with people at the residence, “an altercation occurred and quickly escalated to gunfire,” he said.

The Lubbock Police Department said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers on Tuesday would escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock, which is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) northwest of Eden.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that “our hearts are broken.”

“This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities,” Abbott said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

