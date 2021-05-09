Advertisement

North Dakota Democratic-NPL elects new chair

North Dakota Democratic-NPL
North Dakota Democratic-NPL(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota democratic leaders elected Patrick Hart to serve as the new state party chair Saturday.

Hart, who previously served as Vice Chair, is a small business owner and lives in Bismarck. He takes over as party chair from Kylie Oversen.

The party also announced Kari Breker as Vice Chair, Adam Goldwyn as DNC Committeeman, Tracey Wilkie as Treasurer, and Birgit Pruess as Secretary.

