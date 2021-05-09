Advertisement

McLean County Sheriff’s Office’s retired K-9 dies

McLean County K9
McLean County K9(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The McLean County Sheriff’s Office says their retired K-9, Chance, has died.

According to the department’s Facebook page, Chance joined the department in 2010 and made his first drug bust within the first few days on patrol.

Chance and his handler Cpl. Justin Cote-Kanning quickly became a team. Chance retired in 2019, and has spent his retirement with the Cote-Kanning family.

