Two juveniles arrested after I-29 vehicle chase spanning more than 100 miles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A high-speed chase spanning through several counties took place Saturday morning on Interstate 29.

Authorities say the pursuit began in Pembina County, where a deputy observed a vehicle exceeding the speed limit.

The car was found to be reported stolen from Harwood.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop but the car fled southon1-29 reaching a top speed of 95 miles per hour.

he suspected vehicle got off the interstate traveling east on Highway 54. The truck briefly entered Minnesota before returning to I-29 where the pursuit continued.

In an effort to end the chase, the Grand Forks Sheriff’s office set out spike strips, which the vehicle drove over deflating one tire.

The suspect vehicle continued to flee southbound, entered a construction zone on I-29, and weaved in and out of oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes.

At milepost 75, the North Dakota Highway Patrol deployed another spike strip, which left the truck with one inflated tire.

The suspect vehicle continued to flee on the interstate steering into law enforcement vehicles.

Before entering the Fargo Metro Area, a Pursuit Intervention Technique was used causing the suspect truck to enter a ditch on the interstate.

Once off the highway the truck continued to speed away in the ditch and got back in the traffic lanes striking a NDHP squad car.

The squad car rammed the suspect truck bringing the pursuit to an end.

A male driver and passenger, both juveniles, were taken into custody.

The pursuit spanned a total of 103 miles.

No injuries for the suspects or officers were reported.

