Tribe to rename ballfield in Belcourt for Kyle ‘Opie’ Brien Saturday

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribe will hold a field dedication and renaming ceremony Saturday at the Turtle Mountain Community Schools Sports Complex in Belcourt.

The field will be renamed in honor of the late Kyle “Opie” Brien, a former Braves baseball coach, around 2:15 p.m.

There will also be ballgames between Turtle Mountain and Northern Lights at 10:30 and 12:30, with an alumni game at 2:30.

There will be concessions for those in attendance.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.