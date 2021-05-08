Tribe to rename ballfield in Belcourt for Kyle ‘Opie’ Brien Saturday
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribe will hold a field dedication and renaming ceremony Saturday at the Turtle Mountain Community Schools Sports Complex in Belcourt.
The field will be renamed in honor of the late Kyle “Opie” Brien, a former Braves baseball coach, around 2:15 p.m.
There will also be ballgames between Turtle Mountain and Northern Lights at 10:30 and 12:30, with an alumni game at 2:30.
There will be concessions for those in attendance.
