Street sweeping begins for residential roads in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Spring cleaning is well underway for the City of Minot, including street sweeping the snow routes and major roadways.

However in the coming days they will start to clean the residential streets.

The city will begin street sweeping on May 10 through May 21 for the northeast side of the city.

From May 24 through June 4, the northwest area streets will be cleaned.

The city is asking residents to not park on the street and place garbage cans on the curb instead of the street.

A map showing exactly when and where the sweepers can be found on the City of Minot website.

Other street departments will also be fixing potholes during this time.

