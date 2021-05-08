Advertisement

Pandemic idea becomes reality: Two Bismarck men open a distillery

Bismarck Distillery
Bismarck Distillery(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Spring while many were at home, two Bismarck men began experimenting with drink tastes in their garage, and turned a hobby into a business idea.

Saturday, Chris and Jordan officially opened the Bismarck Distillery, the first domestic distillery in the city, inside Ale Works. They have two flavors but said there’s plans to launch two more drinks in the next few months.

“It’s stressful but it’s also fun because you get to share your passion, stuff that you enjoy doing but you get to share it with other people,” said Fries.

Chris said ingredients are North Dakota grown which is important for local economies and quality. He said they hope to one day open their own store in downtown Bismarck.

