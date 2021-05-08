Advertisement

Minot State Men’s Hockey’s Carter Barley named ACHA Div. I Rookie of the Year

Carter Barley
Carter Barley(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State men’s hockey freshman forward Carter Barley has been named the 2020-21 Div. I Rookie of the Year for the ACHA.

Barley scored 16 goals and made 18 assists in 29 games this season.

He is the second Minot State University player to win the award in the program’s 19 years.

Kale Dolinski won for the 2010-11 campaign.

Beavers goaltender Riley Wallace was also a finalist for the award.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chrystopher Bitz
Ft. Lincoln Elementary administrator arrested for child abuse
Mandan police investigating suspicious object near 1st St, 2nd Ave NW
Chad Isaak
Quick removed from murder case; Vogel Law Firm to represent Chad Isaak
Earl Howard
South Central District court judge dismisses murder charge against Earl Howard
Jeremy Frohlich
Mandan man pleads guilty to multiple child sex crime charges

Latest News

Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON Alpha
Childcare Provider Appreciation Day
Childcare provider appreciation day
Tribe to rename ballfield in Belcourt for Kyle ‘Opie’ Brien Saturday
Dakota College at Bottineau campus fair
Dakota College at Bottineau to host first college campus fair