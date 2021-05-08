Minot State Men’s Hockey’s Carter Barley named ACHA Div. I Rookie of the Year

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State men’s hockey freshman forward Carter Barley has been named the 2020-21 Div. I Rookie of the Year for the ACHA.

Barley scored 16 goals and made 18 assists in 29 games this season.

He is the second Minot State University player to win the award in the program’s 19 years.

Kale Dolinski won for the 2010-11 campaign.

Beavers goaltender Riley Wallace was also a finalist for the award.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.