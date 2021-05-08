Minot Police Department is hiring officers

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department is looking for new officers to join their team.

Applications must include a cover letter, resume, and education credentials and licenses.

A typical monthly salary is anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 a month.

Applicants will complete a written police exam, physical and fitness test, oral interviews and other background tests.

“It’s an honorable profession first of all. It’s a very steady long term profession that has job security, obviously. the city provides excellent benefits, it just a great job overall,” said Captain Jason Sunbakken with the Minot Police Department.

The application deadline is Friday, May 14 at 12:00 p.m.

You can find a full list of qualifications and job information here.

