Minot Air Force Base moves to HPCON Alpha

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Minot Air Force Base’s health protocol has moved to HPCON Alpha, according to a notification on the “Team Minot” smartphone app.

At this health protocol level, there are no COVID-19 maximum capacity limits.

Active duty members are still required to social distance and wear masks off base when they cannot practice physical distancing and if they are not actively eating or drinking.

Among other changes, bars are now permitted.

More information on the guidance can be found here.

