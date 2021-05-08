Advertisement

FRISCO BOUND! Jackrabbits Destroy Delaware To Reach First Ever FCS Championship

By Zach Borg
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in program history, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will play for a National Championship.

After falling behind 3-0, SDSU dismantled visiting Delaware in the FCS Semifinals, scoring the rest of the game’s points and winning 33-3 to advance to next Sundays FCS National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas.

The Jacks will face the winner of today’s other semifinal between James Madison and Sam Houston State on KSFY next Sunday at 1 PM.

Pierre Strong Jr. led the Jackrabbits with 73 yards rushing on 14 carries and a touchdown while Isaiah Davis added 70 yards. Mark Gronowski went 10-16 for 162 yards for two touchdowns. Strong also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Gronowski.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updated stats, highlights and reaction. We’ll have much more on Dakota News Now all night long.

