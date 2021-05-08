Advertisement

Dakota College at Bottineau to host first college campus fair

Dakota College at Bottineau campus fair(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau is preparing to help high school students start making career decisions through their first ever college campus fair.

The fair will be held Wednesday, May 12 in the gymnasium on DCB’s Campus  The event will feature interactive displays and tours of DCB departments to show students what the college has to offer. Faculty and program advisors will also be available to answer questions. More than 10 schools from the area have been invited and the event is invitation only.

Faculty said they expect a good turnout.

“I have nine schools confirmed so far and I am waiting on four more confirmations so currently we are expecting about 175 to 200 students,” said Admissions Counselor Bridget Gustafson.

Gustafson said the event is invitation only and that schools will have staggered fair times for COVID safety.

Other schools interested can contact Gustafson to see if time slots are still available.

You can reach out to her at 701-228-5657 or by email at bridget.gustafson@dakotacollege.edu.

