Advertisement

Burgum signs “Higher ed abortion” bill; removes penalties

By Jacob Notermann
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, signed parts of a hotly-debated bill dealing with higher education grants.

The bill makes more than $11 million available to colleges and universities for grants, but has a provision saying they can’t be approved if the schools uses them on education on abortion.

Burgum used a line-item veto which gives him the power to strip parts of a bill without changing the bill’s intent.

Burgum used the line-item veto to remove any of the punishments for not complying. The bill called for a fine of $1,500 and/or 30 days in jail if a faculty member makes a deal with an abortion provider to supply educational resources.

Shortly before the North Dakota State Senate passed the bill, the North Dakota University System sent a letter to lawmakers asking them to fail the bill because it put faculty and staff in danger of legal punishment.

The punishments were removed, but Burgum kept the restrictions on what the funds can be used on.

In a statement, Burgum said there’s already language in legal code saying state dollars can’t be used to fund abortion or abortion education. He went on to say that leaving the punishments in place would hurt a university’s ability to recruit staff and harm smaller university’s finances more than the larger ones.

Related content:

Bill separating higher ed funding over abortion education

Burgum to decide on ‘Abortion Amendment’ for higher ed grants

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan police investigating suspicious object near 1st St, 2nd Ave NW
Chad Isaak
Quick removed from murder case; Vogel Law Firm to represent Chad Isaak
Chrystopher Bitz
Ft. Lincoln Elementary administrator arrested for child abuse
Williston Band Day Parade
Band Day scheduled for May 8, ‘rain or shine’
Bird scooter
Bismarck and Bird Inc. officials work together to encourage safe e-scooter riding

Latest News

Firefighters battle a flare-up in a fire that destroyed the historic M&M Cigar Shop bar and...
Fire destroys Montana’s historic M&M Cigar Store building
About 2,000 truck drivers from Alberta who transport goods from Canada to the U.S. will be...
Montana to share vaccines with truck drivers from Alberta
The city will begin street sweeping on May 10 through May 21 for the northeast side of the...
Street sweeping begins for residential roads in Minot
FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana...
Montana governor signs transgender athletes bill