Bands weather the storm at Band Day in Williston

Band Day in Williston
Band Day in Williston(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. – It was cold, it was wet, but the poor weather wasn’t enough to stop the annual “Band Day” parade Saturday.

The parade, which was called off last year due to the pandemic, had bands as far as Minot and Poplar, Montana, attend.

The 188th Army Band of the North Dakota Army National Guard headlined the festivities.

In total, 15 bands participated in the parade.

Band Day has only been canceled three times since World War II, and the event usually goes on “rain or shine.”

