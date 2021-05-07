Williston mayor highlights partnerships and future projects at State of the City

WILLISTON, N.D. - There’s plenty to look forward to in the City of Williston says Mayor Howard Klug. He says it’s because of the departments and the partnerships they’ve made that have kept the city moving forward.

Being named city of the year is no easy task, but Williston has now done it twice in the last 5 years.

“People have to understand, we’re not standing still,” said Klug.

And despite a rough year, Mayor Klug says it’s thanks to the committees, departments, and partnerships they’ve made with various entities. He says Williston continues to push forward with new projects, like roadway construction, bringing more daycares to the community, and even some future surprises that may not be “Pie in the Sky” ideas.

“And maybe get somebody that can fly us to Vegas, or Phoenix, right here out of the city of Williston,” said Klug.

Some other announcements mentioned at the State of the City included paying utilities with cryptocurrency, being able to view the city’s finances in real time, and a possibility of an outdoor pool coming to Williston Square.

Due to the pandemic, tough decisions had to be made to make sure the city’s budget was balanced this year, and city administrator David Tuan says they look to be in good shape.

“The outlook so far in your city is looking good. The management of our expenses is sound, and the revenue we are seeing that we’re expecting this summer will at least meet if not slightly exceed the expectations we have,” said Tuan.

Klug wrapped up the speech proclaiming Williston as the regional hub for western North Dakota, and with added projects, the city will continue to be even better.

