Williston gym owners donate supplies to Watford FD, Badlands Search and Rescue

WILLISTON, N.D. - Since April, Shannon Kobzina of Wicked Tough Fitness and Shaleena Layton of Fit N’ Fight Fitness have collected supplies, monetary donations, and banners that were delivered to the Watford City Fire Department and Badlands Search and Rescue yesterday as a thank you for their response to the Spring Creek and Horse Pasture Wildfires.

“I’ve Kind of Created this idea of every item brought in equals one rep for the other class, and so they all kept firing back and now each class has about 3,000 reps or so,” said Kobzina.

Items donated included four pallets worth of water, Gatorade, and dry goods. 2 large banners and thank you cards were also sent by students at Hagan and McVay Elementary schools.

“My brother is a wildland firefighter out of Wyoming, he’s been doing it for almost 20 years. He is out there all the time, so it’s just something to support them,”

They say it’s important to support crews, especially this year as they deal with the ongoing drought. They are still taking donations and add that Chapstick, sunscreen, and bug spray will be necessary items this summer.

