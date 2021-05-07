Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribe wraps up road construction project

CARES Act funding on the Turtle Mountain Reservation
By Faith Hatton
Published: May. 7, 2021
BELCOURT, N.D. – A road project using CARES Act funding on the Turtle Mountain Reservation is coming to a close after more than a year of construction.

Tribe transportation Director Ron Trottier said the project is in its final stages, and four paving crews are currently on sites across the reservation.

He said  $11 million in CARES Act funding was invested and more than 90 problem areas averaging about 300 to 400 feet each were addressed during this past year.

“We went out and we did our homework, and evaluated and decided what the most troubled spots were and we started to attack those first. Even when we’re down with this there are still going to be a lot of areas that are definitely going to be in need of improvement,” said Trottier.

Trottier said the project is hoped to be completed by next month and the next step will be starting phase two of the tribes’ Jack Rabbit Road project.

