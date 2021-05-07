‘Styled by Child’ supports North Dakota Women’s Network initiatives

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Women’s Network raised more than $5,000 during their Styled by a Child Fundraiser.

This week, women allowed children to pick out their outfits and supporters donated to the organization.

The money will be used for various North Dakota Women’s Network initiatives including their first Friday events and helping to elect women to office.

Leadership with the group said the week also serves as a way of acknowledging the voice of young people.

“There really is an element of empowering the youth in our life and creating that connection and showcasing what their decisions are, so there’s definitely that empowerment element too,” said Kristie Wolff, ND Women’s Network Executive Director.

Sunday is the last day to donate.

For more information visit the ND Women’s Network website.

