Quick removed from murder case; Vogel Law Firm to represent Chad Isaak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In an order released Friday, a Morton County judge granted Robert Quick’s motion to withdraw as counsel from a capitol murder case.

According to court documents, four attorney’s from Vogel Law Firm will represent Chad Isaak.

Quick made a motion last Thursday to withdraw as counsel after Isaak had filed a complaint against him. Quick cited a conflict of interest in court documents as his reason to withdrawal.

In the motion, Quick requested four additional attorneys from Vogel Law Firm be removed from the case. The court did not agree.

“The court concludes there is no evidence, or even an assertion, in the record that the Vogel Attorneys are unable to continue representing the defendant due to a conflict of interest or otherwise.”

Luke Heck, Bruce Quick, Drew Hushka, and Mark Friese are Isaak’s new retained attorneys.

The trial is scheduled to being on June 7.

