Police discuss struggles with finding officer candidates

MINOT, N.D. – Across the country, many police departments are having a hard time finding new officers, that includes Minot.

Throughout the year, Capt. Jason Sunbakken and other recruiters usually travel to different job fairs across the region.

However due to the pandemic, face-to-face recruiting has been put on the back burner.

Also, with unemployment being down and the current social climate, less people are interested in the field.

While the lack of interest maybe increasing, this isn’t something entirely new.

“In the last, especially 10 years, there is a lot of tech advances and people are more trending to the white collar tech type jobs and moving away from the blue collar jobs, like policing,” said Sunbakken.

Sunbakken said he hopes with the pandemic dwindling, that they will be able to start back up face to face recruitment and job fairs.

