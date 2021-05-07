Advertisement

Police discuss struggles with finding officer candidates

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Across the country, many police departments are having a hard time finding new officers, that includes Minot.

Throughout the year, Capt. Jason Sunbakken and other recruiters usually travel to different job fairs across the region.

However due to the pandemic, face-to-face recruiting has been put on the back burner.

Also, with unemployment being down and the current social climate, less people are interested in the field.

While the lack of interest maybe increasing, this isn’t something entirely new.

“In the last, especially 10 years, there is a lot of tech advances and people are more trending to the white collar tech type jobs and moving away from the blue collar jobs, like policing,” said Sunbakken.

Sunbakken said he hopes with the pandemic dwindling, that they will be able to start back up face to face recruitment and job fairs.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chrystopher Bitz
Ft. Lincoln Elementary administrator arrested for child abuse
Earl Howard
South Central District court judge dismisses murder charge against Earl Howard
Mandan police investigating suspicious object near 1st St, 2nd Ave NW
Jeremy Frohlich
Mandan man pleads guilty to multiple child sex crime charges
Chad Isaak
Quick removed from murder case; Vogel Law Firm to represent Chad Isaak

Latest News

‘Styled by Child’ supports North Dakota Women’s Network initiatives
Mobile Food Pantry making pair of stops next week
Chamber of Commerce seeks end to enhanced US jobless aid
Gateway to Science
Gateway to Science field trips are increasing as COVID restrictions relax