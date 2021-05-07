Advertisement

Parents, students discuss mask mandate with Minot Public School District leadership

By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District will join other districts across the state in loosening mask restrictions that was the vote this afternoon, following lengthy discussion on the matter.

Since August students in the Minot Public School District wear masks at their desks, in the hallways, and anywhere where social distancing is not possible.

But as the school year comes to an end, some parents said it’s time for that policy to end.

More than a dozen parents, students, health officials, and concerned citizens shared their take on mask requirements with the school board Thursday afternoon.

“All of the schools around us Burlington schools, Surrey, Our Redeemers all have ended masks. There is literally no reason for us to keep masks on. It’s time for us to follow suit,” said Minot mom Jennifer Stanley.

Others said the policy is still a needed safety measure.

“COVID doesn’t care how badly you hate masks. We cannot force this or rush this. It has been proven when you rush this it doesn’t work,” said MPS student Denise Dodd.

The board unanimously supported a motion to change the mask policy from required to only a recommendation beginning May 26 along with other changes.

“All Minot Public Schools would cease contact tracing and quarantine we would continue to require isolation on a positive case as they are reported to us by the North Dakota Department of Health,” said Miranda Schuler, School Board member.

The school will not require masks during summer school or at graduations.

The facilities hosting the graduations may still require them.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for June 3.

Minot was one of the only school districts in the state continuing to implement mask mandate policies.

