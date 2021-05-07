Advertisement

Paddlefish season going quick

PHOTO: Jared Freeman and Lucas Jerylow
PHOTO: Jared Freeman and Lucas Jerylow(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT BERTHOLD, N.D. - Anglers from all over the country have been making the most of the 2021 Paddlefish season. Snags are going fast, so time is running out to catch the primitive fish.

Friday was a good day for the season, as people lined up along the road to the cleaning station.

“We started this morning, and they said they were hitting so I finished my coffee, went out, grabbed my pole, and had one within 10-15 casts,” said Small, a Bismarck Resident.

For some, it was their first time out. Others, like longtime angler Janet Small of Bismarck, were able to take advantage of low waters to catch their very first paddlefish.

“So I sat there and just held my pole up in the air and went backwards on the bank with it. It’s exciting, you can’t beat it, it’s just so fun,” said Small.

Officials say angler have reeled in more than 500 paddlefish since May 1, which is half of the catch limit. They say this season could be wrapping up this weekend.

“Depending on how many fish we get to the cleaning station today will determine how long we go into next week,” said Amy Krueger with North Star Caviar.

When Game and Fish feel they are near that 1,000 catch limit, they will give a 24-hour notice, which will wrap up the season, but until then, people are still out there eager to get their prize fish.

Tags are still available at various locations, check out North Star Caviar’s Facebook page for more details.

