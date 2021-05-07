New indoor fish cleaning station opens up in Garrison

GARRISON, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new indoor fish cleaning station in Garrison, North Dakota.

Every year Better Living for Garrison completes a community project that fits with the motif of Garrison.

This year, that project was a fish cleaning station.

The state Game and Fish Department worked in partnership with the group and paid for 75% of the approximately $150,000 project.

The setup includes a fish grinding table, washing station, a bathroom and heating and air condition.

“We get a lot of fishermen through. We have a state park south of town, there’s a lot of fishermen out west of town, so, people coming from west, Deep Water, Douglas Bay, those kinds of areas can now stop at this fishing cleaning station,” said Better Living for Garrison member Shannon Jeffers.

The station is located a quarter-mile west of the Cenex Gas Station in garrison and is open 24/7.

